3 Bedroom Home in Midland - $385,000

This 3bdr/2.5ba house PLUS loft PLUS study/flex space on main, is waiting for you to make it your new home. Nothing to do here, but bring your suitcase. This home is in pristine condition and is move in ready. Large and spacious kitchen features granite countertops with stainless appliances. Open floor plan on main makes entertaining a breeze. Dining area overlooks back yard and patio pad. Spacious owner's suite features double vanity, shower/tub combo and TWO HUGE walk in closets. Cozy sitting area outside of owner's suite adjacent to oversize laundry area. Secondary bedrooms are large with lots of closet space. Long foyer at front of home would be perfect for drop zone area. Lots of windows throughout this home letting in the natural light and making this home feel light & airy. Great location walking distance to Rob Wallace Park. Neighborhood has sidewalks and street lights. Short drive to hwy. Great location. This home is a must see. Better than new! Schedule a showing today!

