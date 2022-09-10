 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Midland - $385,000

Welcome home to this charming, 3 Bed, 2.5 Bathroom home in the Bethel Glen neighborhood, boasting a large, 1.1 acre lot! Step inside and you will fall in love the the vinyl plank flooring and neutral colors throughout. The kitchen is complete with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter and cabinet space for all your kitchen gadgets! All three Bedrooms, including the Primary, are located on the upper level along with the laundry room for convenience. Upstairs you will also find a large loft/bonus room which can be utilized in so many ways! Make sure you do not miss the epoxy-coated floors in the spacious, attached 2 car-garage. This property is conveniently located close to 24/27 with easy access to 485. Now is your chance to get into this growing area!

