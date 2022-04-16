 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Midland - $385,000

Beautiful upgraded open floor plan home in Fox Creek! Kitchen features black stainless steel appliances and hardware, island and custom lighting. 9' ceilings with arched doorways, large dining room and flex space with multiple use options. Other features include smart wired home, custom floor in 2 car garage, insulated walls & doors in garage increase energy efficiency inside the home, upgraded patio, garden tub in primary bath and spacious walk in closet.

