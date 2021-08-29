 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Midland - $425,000

You'll love this charming, all brick ranch home. Surrounded by trees and flowers, this home is perfect to enjoy a cup of coffee on the private sunroom. Oversized windows provide amazing views of the large private lot. Home features 3 bedrooms and a large bonus room. No HOA! Seller offering a 1 year home warranty! Call to schedule your showing today!!Beautiful, private all brick ranch setting on 2.08 acres close to I-485 minutes from Concord, Harrisburg and Locust. Updated kitchen and baths, large deck, double carport, large garage and workshop, electricity, water, high ceilings. This home will not last long and is a must see! Kirk Hanson www.ckselectrealestate.com 704-788-2255

