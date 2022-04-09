3 Bedroom Home in Midland - $474,900

When you walk into this home, it truly feels like a model. It has been so well kept since construction, it shows as if it was brand new. It has a 300 sq ft multipurpose bonus room, a flex/office AND 3 bedrooms. The main level offers an open floorplan from the kitchen over looking the living room, large windows, and also the PRIMARY BEDROOM. The laundry is just off of the primary bedroom and has a folding table and storage shelf. The primary bathroom has a double sink vanity. All other bedrooms are upstairs. Walk out of the back door to a great view of the 1.2 acres, looking at a dense wood line with a creek and never ending wild life spotting. Perfect country setting and only a short drive to the city. This home will not last long. Book an appointment today, before it's gone!