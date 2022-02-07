 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Midland - $474,900

3 Bedroom Home in Midland - $474,900

Come home and unwind in your serene outdoor setting. After a long day grab your rod and reel and fish the neighborhood pond. This meticulously maintained single level ranch in Cedarvale Farms, has an open concept living floorpan. The Bonus room is perfect for an office, playroom or man cave. Step into your large kitchen which features a gas range, stainless steel appliances, 42" ivory cabinetry and granite countertops with a spacious island that looks into the Great Room. The custom built rear patio is perfect for entertaining. The fire pit is the spot to sit and enjoy long conversations or just to watch the hummingbirds come to feed. The Owner's suite is tucked away at the back of home and features a generous walk in closet, dual vanities, a tub, a walk in shower, and a private potty. Cedarvale neighborhood offers a stocked fishing pond, pool, walking trails and playground.

