3 Bedroom Home in Midland - $484,900

When you walk into this home, it truly feels like a model. it has been so well kept since construction, it shows as if it was brand new. The main level offers 1,717 sqft of an open floorplan from the kitchen over looking the living room, large windows, and also the PRIMARY BEDROOM. The laundry is just off of the primary bedroom and has a folding table and storage shelf. The Primary Bathroom has a double sink vanity. Walk out of the back door to a great view of the 1.2 acres, looking at a dense wood line with never ending wild life spotting. The spare bedrooms are separated in the home and are upstairs. A wide hallway leads you to a full bathroom. The owner finished the Office space that can be used for anything your imagination brings, permitted, and added nearly 300 sqft. COME CHECK THIS OUT!

