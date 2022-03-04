15 acres with a beautiful farmhouse. Custom designed home perfect for entertaining and endless opportunities. Driveway is lined with Bradford Pear trees that lead you to the home. The home w/4 acres is (parcel number:PIN:55673176870000)/the separate 11 acres (parcel number:PIN:55673251600000) Bring your ATV's and fishing poles! Enjoy walks on your own nature trail! Relax on the wrap around porch, screened in porch, or open deck off the back of the home. The home is located near the famous historical landmark "The Reed Gold Mine" where they tell the story of the first gold nugget that was discovered in the United States. Located close to the town of Locust that is rapidly growing and easy access to Concord and Charlotte. Red Bridge Golf Course is located at the end of the road. The home does need cosmetic updates. Bring your own ideas to create your personal dream home. Home will be measured 2/11. An additional home that shares the driveway will be for sale in about 5 months.
3 Bedroom Home in Midland - $580,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
CONCORD – The Central Cabarrus Vikings are headed to the Class 3A boys basketball semifinals after Jaiden Thompson’s career-best 37 points led…
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Vikings vanquish another playoff foe by at least 40 points to advance to quarterfinals
- Updated
CONCORD – If timing is everything, the Central Cabarrus boys basketball team had nothing to worry about Saturday.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Winning their way, the hard way, made the Eagles’ state championship more rewarding
- Updated
WINGATE – Of course it had to come down to overtime.
- Updated
Concord Police say the suspect headed toward the Parkway Station Apartments following the shooting.
- Updated
CONCORD – Results from Saturday’s state playoff games involving high school basketball teams from Cabarrus County:
- Updated
CONCORD – Results from Tuesday’s state playoff games involving high school basketball teams from Cabarrus County:
- Updated
Downtown Concord made HGTV’s list of the 30 Most Charming Small-Town Downtowns in America. The popular home improvement and real estate TV net…
- Updated
ALBEMARLE — The contractor who was working on an $844,000 project to replace a bridge on Bethany Road over Town Creek in Stanly County has bee…
Cars, traffic and road construction are always hot topics and we got a few updates and a comment or two this week.
- Updated
It's back.