3 Bedroom Home in Midland - $580,000

15 acres with a beautiful farmhouse. Custom designed home perfect for entertaining and endless opportunities. Driveway is lined with Bradford Pear trees that lead you to the home. The home w/4 acres is (parcel number:PIN:55673176870000)/the separate 11 acres (parcel number:PIN:55673251600000) Bring your ATV's and fishing poles! Enjoy walks on your own nature trail! Relax on the wrap around porch, screened in porch, or open deck off the back of the home. The home is located near the famous historical landmark "The Reed Gold Mine" where they tell the story of the first gold nugget that was discovered in the United States. Located close to the town of Locust that is rapidly growing and easy access to Concord and Charlotte. Red Bridge Golf Course is located at the end of the road. The home does need cosmetic updates. Bring your own ideas to create your personal dream home. Home will be measured 2/11. An additional home that shares the driveway will be for sale in about 5 months.