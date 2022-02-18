9+ Ac Horse Farm in Midland NC. Easy commute to Charlotte airport. Renovated Arts and Crafts home. High quality craftsmanship circa 1900. 3 BR 2BA. Overlooks rolling pastures. Drive up gated entrance to the hill top. Home surrounded by 2-car grg + wired/plumbed workshop, kennels, 4-car carport with RV port, 8-stall wired/plumbed barn, tack storage, two store rooms. Southern front porch. Home has modern open feel with 10ft ceilings and 365 degree countryside views. Loads of natural light. Expansive living and dinning rms. Granite/stainless kitchen with solid cabinetry. Gracious primary bedrm suite. Separate mudrm with laundry. Tiled sunrm included in HLA-has gas heater + wall A/C unit. Three fenced pastures + fenced yard. West pasture has hay barn with loft. Middle pasture has circa 1900 barn used for storage. 2021 HVAC system + a ducted wood stove in the basement root cellar. Two freezers, two refrigs and W/D convey. Historic homeplace and farmland ready for your dreams. Welcome home! Call for maps and other info.
3 Bedroom Home in Midland - $590,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A burglary suspect died after being shot by a Concord police officer early Sunday at Modern Nissan, according to a news release from the Conco…
CONCORD — As a boy, Jonathan Marshall often pedaled his bike on the levee near Galveston Bay. He rode up and down the crushed oyster shell pat…
- Updated
Some smaller subdivisions are headed for Hickory Ride Road.
The People’s Champ: Crayton has one goal: Win third straight wrestling title for the adoring fans of Mount Pleasant
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT – The whole town of Mount Pleasant won’t be at the Greensboro Coliseum these next three days.
Police said they initially suspected she had been abducted by her noncustodial parents.
HUNTERSVILLE – The turnaround has been something to behold.
Undaunted: Defending state champ? Division I commit? Doesn’t matter. Central's Jackson Baglio welcomes pressure
CONCORD — Jackson Baglio has spent previous years in high school as a member of the Central Cabarrus cross country team.
- Updated
The townhomes' rents are expected to be within 60% to 80% of the area median income.
- Updated
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper encourages schools and local governments to end their mask mandates.
- Updated
He is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center under no bond.