3 Bedroom Home in Midland - $590,000

9+ Ac Horse Farm in Midland NC. Easy commute to Charlotte airport. Renovated Arts and Crafts home. High quality craftsmanship circa 1900. 3 BR 2BA. Overlooks rolling pastures. Drive up gated entrance to the hill top. Home surrounded by 2-car grg + wired/plumbed workshop, kennels, 4-car carport with RV port, 8-stall wired/plumbed barn, tack storage, two store rooms. Southern front porch. Home has modern open feel with 10ft ceilings and 365 degree countryside views. Loads of natural light. Expansive living and dinning rms. Granite/stainless kitchen with solid cabinetry. Gracious primary bedrm suite. Separate mudrm with laundry. Tiled sunrm included in HLA-has gas heater + wall A/C unit. Three fenced pastures + fenced yard. West pasture has hay barn with loft. Middle pasture has circa 1900 barn used for storage. 2021 HVAC system + a ducted wood stove in the basement root cellar. Two freezers, two refrigs and W/D convey. Historic homeplace and farmland ready for your dreams. Welcome home! Call for maps and other info.