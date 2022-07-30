3 Bedroom Home in Midland - $725,000

Incredibly Charming full brick ranch home, custom-built in 2020. Wide front steps & cedar columns lead to rocking chair front porch & welcoming doors. Walk into a bright open-concept living space w/ hardwood flooring & recessed LED lighting throughout. Large living room w/ formal dining area engulfed in natural light. Kitchen has spacious island w/ bright white quartz counters, bar seating for 7, large walk-in pantry & Beautiful gray wooden cabinets surrounding energy-efficient S.S appliances. Main bedroom has 2 walk-in closets w/ custom built-ins & ensuite w/ dual sinks. 2 additional bedrooms & 2 full baths plus Bonus room for study/playroom & Full home office. Energy efficient 3 zone HVAC system. Covered back porch w/ dual ceiling fans. Large storage shed w/ built-in fenced chicken coop stay w/ home. Detached insulated 2 car garage and workshop area which can fit & protect a boat, RV or semi-truck. Additional privacy fence for outdoor storage. Incredible work of art! Must See!