3 Bedroom Home in Midland - $799,500

  • Updated
Secluded charming rustic home on over 12 acres with huge in-ground pool, pond, mother-in-law suite, sparkling white kitchen, all less than ten miles from 485. Home is 95% renovated, south facing kitchen includes commercial grade Gas Viking Range, Thermador range hood, ten ft long island with white quartz counters. Renovated walkout daylight basement, new full basement bathroom, wrap around porch, outdoor fireplace, skylight, 12" wide pine floors on main floor & six" pine floors on second level. Property is perfect for hosting & events & comes with an event permit. Bright and sunny 800 sf barn has been used for a gathering space and is currently being used as a shop. Various covered outbuildings, stables, beautiful pastures & walking trails. Attached to the barn is a room w/ Murphy bed, bathroom & kitchenette cooled by window A/C. A man cave/bar area has been attached to another shed. Home has been featured in multiple books & magazines including Better Homes and Gardens.

