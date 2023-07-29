Brand new townhouse in desirable Mint Hill area. This 3 Bed and 2.5 bath 2car garage town-home have open and spacious floor plan with plenty of natural light. Stainless steel appliances, beautiful kitchen with white cabinets and granite countertop. LVP flooring at main level, 9ft ceiling at both levels. All 3 rooms upstairs. Walk-in closets. Washer and dryer included and is located on the 2nd floor.