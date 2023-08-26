Amazing brand new 2023 built with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in the neighborhood of The Townes at McEwen Village in Mint Hill. Located near I-485 for quick access in and around the Greater Charlotte area. This home boasts high end LVP flooring on the main level, beautiful granite counter tops and an open concept. Upstairs one will find a cozy layout featuring a large master bedroom with en suite master bathroom and 2 walk in closets. Two additional guest bedrooms. Attached 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer included. Blinds are installed on all windows.
3 Bedroom Home in Mint Hill - $2,200
