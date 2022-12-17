 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mint Hill - $2,750

This home offers spacious rooms, an open concept, and a master suite with a sitting area. Beautiful flooring flows through the Kitchen, Dining Room, & Wet Bar. The Kitchen offers beautiful granite counter tops as well as an abundance of storage options from cabinets and large island with a granite countertop. The Family Room has an abundance of natural lighting and is open to Kitchen. From the breakfast area you can walk out onto an oversized patio for entertaining Ask me about other rentals and lease to own options.

