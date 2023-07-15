Beautiful NEW COMMUNITY IN MINT HILL offering low maintenance, 4 side brick, ranch home with a loft. Close proximity to I-485, Veteran's Memorial Park, and the Town of Mint Hill. Open floor plan with lots of natural sunlight. This home features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and one-half bath, Designer Gourmet Kitchen, Quartz Countertops in Kitchen and All Full Baths, Fireplace in Family Room, Loft, Hardwood stairs, Shower in Bath 3 & Tray ceiling in Owner's Suite with large walk-in closet, and Screened Porch for outdoor entertaining!