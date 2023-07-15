Beautiful NEW COMMUNITY IN MINT HILL offering low maintenance, 4 sides brick, ranch homes, with close proximity to I-485, Veteran's Memorial Park, and the Town of Mint Hill. Open floor plan with lots of natural sunlight and extended Covered Veranda for outdoor entertaining. This home features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, Flex room, Fireplace, Bath Oasis in Primary bathroom, Laundry Room Sink with Cabinets, Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring through-out first floor and a 2-car Garage! The Gourmet kitchen features a LARGE island, Granite countertops in Kitchen and Quartz countertops in ALL full baths, stainless-steel appliances, large walk-in pantry, and MUCH MORE!!