Beautiful NEW COMMUNITY IN MINT HILL offering low maintenance, 4 sides brick, ranch homes, with close proximity to I-485, Veteran's Memorial Park, and the Town of Mint Hill. Open floor plan with lots of natural sunlight and extended Covered Veranda for outdoor entertaining. This home features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, Flex room, Fireplace, Bath Oasis in Primary bathroom, Laundry Room Sink with Cabinets, Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring through-out first floor and a 2-car Garage! The Gourmet kitchen features a LARGE island, Granite countertops in Kitchen and Quartz countertops in ALL full baths, stainless-steel appliances, large walk-in pantry, and MUCH MORE!!
3 Bedroom Home in Mint Hill - $585,282
Related to this story
Most Popular
At least two new businesses are coming to the Concord Crossing Center, where BI-LO once operated. June also saw a number of other building per…
Our City Council and city staff two months ago welcomed over 500 elected officials from throughout North Carolina at the annual CityVision, ru…
After about 90 minutes of discussion during a Monday work session, the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners failed to agree on a replacement…
A world class stunt show will be in downtown Concord tonight and we’ve got other business and news to share with you today in the Friday Five.
For most family-owned businesses, to be in operation beyond a generation is pretty impressive. To still be going strong through seven generati…