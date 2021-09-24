 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Mint Hill - $627,491

3 Bedroom Home in Mint Hill - $627,491

3 Bedroom Home in Mint Hill - $627,491

Seller also has two additional adjacent parcels available for purchase; 9945 Blair Rd (MLS 3596410) and 10041 Blair Rd (MLS 3596420). This parcel/property is being sold in conjunction with the following parcels/properties (total of 7) MLS # 3597024 MLS # 3597019 MLS # 3597002 MLS # 3596420 MLS # 3596410 MLS # 3604868

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts