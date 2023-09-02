New Construction. Not in a subdivision. New Home Warranty included. No HOA. 3 bed/3.5 bath with large upstairs bonus room. Corner lot. Luxury Brick Ranch w/Modern Farmhouse style. This is a beautiful open concept home with the finest finishes. Enjoy working in the serenity of a front home office or relaxing in front of your great room fireplace. The owner's retreat will beckon relaxation with spa-like en-suite bath, spacious shower and stand-alone soaker tub, leading to a spectacular walk-in closet w/an off-set shoe room. Head out back to relax on your covered deck. Conveniently located close to shopping.
3 Bedroom Home in Mint Hill - $749,750
