3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,150,000

Full custom modern farmhouse situated on 1.2 acres in highly desirable Davidson Downes. Downtown Davidson is less than 2 miles away where you can enjoy award winning schools, parks, shopping, and dining. This beauty features hard flooring throughout, primary suite on main level, vented gas logs, open concept living with split bedroom floor plan, and an expansive unfinished basement. Kitchen features extra large island, stainless appliances, natural gas range, in wall oven, and an apron front farmhouse sink. Second Floor features large bonus/pool table room, bed/bonus, half bath, and wet bar area. Enjoy the quiet rocking chair front porch or entertain your guests from the large back covered grilling porch both featuring beautiful pine wooden ceilings. Sonos in wall speakers powered by Sonos amps are scattered throughout the interior and exterior of the home. Never run out of hot water while enjoying the dual rain head master shower thanks to a Rinnai tankless gas water heater.