The Meadows at Coddle Creek is a new community located just south of Mooresville. This home has an open concept floorplan, with a beautiful kitchen that overlooks the living area and gas fireplace. The kitchen also has stainless steel appliances and a large island with granite countertops and a breakfast nook. A walk-in shower with ceramic tile in the primary bathroom, and granite counter tops in both. This home has a fenced in back yard and a covered patio area for enjoying time outdoors. It has a CPI smart home system and Lawn Care is included. Small pets are allowed on a case by case conditional basis. This home is showable by Realtor appointment only. Please note, renter's insurance is required. Pet Fee is per pet that does not exceed 35 lbs.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,100
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
CONCORD — Hendrick Motorsports Manufacturing plans to open a new facility in the Concord city limits in 2024.
Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent John Kopicki announced the following personnel appointments, which were approved by the Board of Educat…
Statistically 2022 was a record-setting year for investment in Cabarrus County projects.
Here's when, what and how to watch.
CONCORD — The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau welcomes Kristina Parese as social media manager. In this role, Parese supports…
CONCORD – Shawn Baker is gone now.
The announcement came just hours after Priscilla Presley had confirmed that Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital earlier today.
Michael Thevenin, associate pastor of Multiply Church Harrisburg, will fill the Harrisburg council vacancy left by N.C. Rep. Diamond Staton-Williams.
HARRISBURG – It was another Cox Mill-Hickory Ridge matchup that came down to the wire.