Gorgeous Sparkling brand new 2 story home in new community with outdoor swimming pool! A large great room opens to a chef's kitchen featuring large island, quartz countertops and stainless appliances including upgraded gas range/oven. The spacious master suite features dual sinks and a walk-in closet. 2" blinds throughout. Patio in nice backyard that backs up to deep tree lined wooded area. This is also located in a great neighborhood! just minutes away from the area's best shopping, dining, and recreation options. The community has a pool, a covered pavilion, and trails nearby, so you can take a break from your day and enjoy a dip. Come take a look at this beautiful home today!