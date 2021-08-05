3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $323,000

Wonderful opportunity to be nestled between Downtown Davidson and Downtown Mooresville in this Farmhouse inspired townhome that lives like a large, single-family home close to the restaurants, shops, and Parks. Enjoy high ceilings, beautiful lighting, and a spacious open floor plan with a 2 Car Garage; Living room with a fireplace; a fabulous kitchen; and a Screened Porch perfect for entertaining or relaxing. This home features an Owners Suite on the main in beautiful on-suite and Large Walk-in Closet, 2 additional LARGE bedrooms upstairs, and a Generous Bonus room with a Large Walk-in Closet!! This home has it all Timeless luxury, excellent floorplan, and light-filled spaces. You will love every Square Foot of this home!