Welcome to your dream home in the charming community just outside downtown Mooresville! This proposed 3-bed, 2-bath house boasts 1,300 HLA± of beautifully designed living space. The open living area creates an inviting atmosphere, perfect for entertaining guests and spending cozy evenings with loved ones. Experience the ultimate modern living with a split bedroom floor plan, providing privacy and convenience. The luxurious LVP flooring adds a touch of sophistication, while the covered front porch and back patio offer delightful outdoor living spaces for relaxation and enjoyment. The well-appointed kitchen features top-quality appliances, ensuring a seamless cooking experience for the home chef. The spacious primary suite includes a private bathroom, offering a tranquil retreat after a long day. Nestled in a neighborhood with easy access to dining, shopping, and recreational opportunities, this home is the perfect blend of comfort and convenience. Builder 2-10 warranty!