 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $345,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $345,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $345,000

Need move-in ready? Don't miss this beautiful, nearly new 3 BR townhome that checks all the boxes, with Owner Suite on main & maintenance-free yard/exterior! Covered porch leads into a neutral open floorplan. Sidelights at entry spill natural light into crown-topped main rooms with easy-care LVP flooring. Enjoy a cozy GR gas fireplace in winter & ceiling fans thru-out in warm months. A large eat-in island adds extra seating/entertaining space. Stylish subway tile & Stainless appls include a gas top range. Kitchen pantry and a Drop Zone by garage entry add the storage you need to keep life organized. Owner's BR tray ceiling w/crown inset, walk-in closet & Bath w/Shower & dual sink tall vanity. Laundry Room also on main. 2 BRs up, plus full bath & a Rec/Bonus Room. Loft makes an ideal study/library space. French door w/built in dust free blinds leads onto patio with tree-lined backyard area. Clubhouse w/kitchen & fitness, walking trails & nearby grocery/shops make this your perfect home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $64,430

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $64,430

Please call the listing agent for instructions. OCCUPANTS ARE ABSOLUTELY NOT TO BE DISTURBED!! **SOLD SIGHT UNSEEN**NO SHOWINGS**NO INTERIOR A…

State

Couple killed by speeding, impaired driver near Charlotte shopping center, police say

  • Updated

A Charlotte couple died when a speeding and impaired driver hit them as they pulled from a University City shopping center this week, police said. Luke and Restin Drawdy were killed in the wreck, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Luke Drawdy, 32, belonged to the Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte, the chorus posted on Facebook, saying it was “devastated” by the loss of the couple. “There was not a ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts