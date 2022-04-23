 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $349,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $349,900

This is the house you will want to call home!  It looks, feels and shows like a NEW home.  The Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout the main level and spacious primary suite w/walk-in closet. The open living to kitchen area features a gas fireplace, beautiful granite countertops and a large island.  Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas stove, crown molding and arched openings are a stunning upgrade in this home, just to name a few. Upstairs features a bonus room w/walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms w/great closet space and a full bath w/a linen closet.  Outside, the screened in porch is your private oasis with an additional patio designed w/pavers for grilling. Relax your cares away morning, noon & night!! Community features include clubhouse w/fitness center, kitchen/grill, meeting room, outdoor seating to host events, community garden & walking trails.  Easy access to Mooresville & Davidson. Truly a MOVE-IN READY home that has been lovingly cared for!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Behind the bright lights and pulsing music of one of the world's leading dance competition companies, some dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company's powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers, according to a joint investigation by The Associated Press and the Toronto Star.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts