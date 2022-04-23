This is the house you will want to call home! It looks, feels and shows like a NEW home. The Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout the main level and spacious primary suite w/walk-in closet. The open living to kitchen area features a gas fireplace, beautiful granite countertops and a large island. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas stove, crown molding and arched openings are a stunning upgrade in this home, just to name a few. Upstairs features a bonus room w/walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms w/great closet space and a full bath w/a linen closet. Outside, the screened in porch is your private oasis with an additional patio designed w/pavers for grilling. Relax your cares away morning, noon & night!! Community features include clubhouse w/fitness center, kitchen/grill, meeting room, outdoor seating to host events, community garden & walking trails. Easy access to Mooresville & Davidson. Truly a MOVE-IN READY home that has been lovingly cared for!!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
KANNAPOLIS - Kannapolis Police responded to a 911 call shortly after 5 a.m. Monday, April 18, regarding a pedestrian who had been struck by a …
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Former Cox Mill star Moore Jr. announces he will make early leap to the NBA
CONCORD – Wendell Moore Jr. has accomplished many things in his illustrious basketball career: winning a pair of gold medals for his country a…
The price of “progress” is pretty high and at the very least inconvenient. Just ask our friends out in Carriage Downs.
Sheriff: Father shot children, their mother before setting fire, turning gun on himself in Davie County house
Davie County investigators say a family went to the sheriff's office just hours before a murder-suicide in which two young children and their parents were killed.
Its first project will be the Lincoln Street Townhomes.
He presented a note to the teller.
Behind the bright lights and pulsing music of one of the world's leading dance competition companies, some dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company's powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers, according to a joint investigation by The Associated Press and the Toronto Star.
SALISBURY – A 30-year-old Rowan County woman has been charged in a joint narcotics investigation.
Four troopers were inside a Statesville store when their patrol vehicles were set on fire. The N.C. Highway Patrol says the suspect was taken to a hospital for a psychiatric exam.
KANNAPOLIS — An arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred April 10 at the Harris Teeter parking lot of Davidson Highway.