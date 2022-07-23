Welcome home to this large open floorplan end unit convenient to Mooresville, Huntersville, Charlotte and surrounding areas. Fenced back yard, gas fireplace, and main floor owner suite are but a few of the advantages to this immaculate home. The attic has pull down stairs, thermostatic fans and floored storage. Upstairs hosts a large den, 2 secondary bathrooms and a large loft like area for additional living space. Clubhouse offers work out space, kitchen, meeting space, indoor and outdoor dining and a fabulous sitting area. Community gardens and greenspace available as well.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $398,000
