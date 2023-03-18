Enjoy, this single family 3 bd. 2 bath corner lot property in a maintenance free active community. Covered front porch leads into entry way with hardwood floors throughout main living area. There are 2 bedrooms and bath at the front of the home and the master is at the back. The kitchen, dining, and living area with fireplace are all open with large windows. The kitchen has a large island with granite and a walk-in pantry. The master bedroom has trey ceiling, large master bath and walk-in closet. Master bath shower is large with a built-in bench and there is a garden tub for relaxing. There is a drop zone from the garage and a good size laundry room. The screened porch is off the main living space and overlooks the backyard and trees. The 2 car garage has tool bench and storage units that will convey. The active community offers a dog park, walking trails, clubhouse with gym, and a community garden. Great community with grocery and restaurants across the street.