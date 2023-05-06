COMING SOON! Absolutely beautiful ranch home in the popular Meadows at Coddle Creek community in Mooresville! Open, single level living with gleaming hardwood floors throughout entry, kitchen, and living/dining areas. Spend your evenings relaxing by the cozy fireplace or wake up to a cup of morning coffee on the private, covered rear patio with peaceful views! Sparkling white cabinetry in kitchen with generous island, granite countertops and stainless appliances. Perfect for entertaining! Split bedroom layout. Primary bathroom features dual vanities, tiled floors, large tiled shower and walk in closet. Nine foot ceilings allow great natural light throughout the home. Features also include Smart home technology and tankless water heater! Don't bring your mower - lawn maintenance is included with community dues! Don't miss the neighborhood outdoor pool, walking trails, bocce ball courts, and playgrounds. Schedule your appointment today!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $419,000
