This coastal home is a must see! Updated lighting, rocked fireplace, barn door, screened porch, and granite throughout. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining friends and family. This community has a pool, cabana, and bocce ball court. Walking trails coming soon. Lawn maintenance is included in the monthly HOA dues. Additional features include Revwood floors in the foyer & living area, 2 piece crown molding, wainscot molding in the foyer, granite countertops in kitchen & bathrooms, ceramic tile shower in master bathroom, stainless steel appliances, tankless gas water heater & a CPI smart home system, and covered/screened porch. Home Is Connected includes programmable thermostat, Z-Wave door lock and wireless switch, touchscreen control device, automation platform, and video doorbell.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $420,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“He didn’t have an impressive form or majesty that we should look at Him, no appearance that we should desire Him.” (Isaiah 53:2, HCSB)
- Updated
The Concord Police Department is trying to identify two suspects regarding the Tuesday morning robbery of the Cabarrus Corner Store.
In Cabarrus County we’re blessed with quite a few good trails, greenways, parks and historical venues that we can enjoy and within a short dri…
Former CEO charged with embezzling $15 million from Hickory company has already served time for stealing from an employer.
Before Donna Osowitt Steele was charged with embezzling $15 million from TIGRA USA in Hickory, she pleaded guilty to embezzling from a family business in Winston-Salem in 1995.
- Updated
Following the death of Michael R. Coltrane, the community reflected on the lasting impact he and his family had made on Concord.
- Updated
Johnny’s Farmhouse Restaurant is scheduled to open at 1615 Fox Trot Court, in the former Cheddar’s location in the Shoppes on Little Creek off Hanes Mall Boulevard.
(Records entering Tuesday’s games)
- Updated
One person was found dead after the Kannapolis Fire Department responded to a fire at an abandoned grocery store.
She stole $500K from a Winston-Salem employer. Then she became a CEO and is accused of embezzling $15 million.
- Updated
Before Donna Osowitt Steele was charged with embezzling $15 million from TIGRA USA in Hickory, she pleaded guilty to embezzling from a family business in Winston-Salem in 1995.
- Updated
CONCORD – Here are results from Friday night’s high school basketball games involving Cabarrus County teams, starting with those listed in the…