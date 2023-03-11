Move in Ready ranch style home at the newer community of Meadows at Coddle Creek. The community is located south of Mooresville close to major roads and businesses . The community offers several amenities including a large size pool with a cabana , several Playground areas and a walking trail. The house is equipped with a two car garage , Fence in back yard , Granite Countertops, Stainless steel appliances , gas Fireplace , covered patio area and screened for privacy , Custom shelving in the Laundry and the pantry area, same floors throughout with an open Floor Plan.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $420,000
