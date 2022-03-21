 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $424,900

Move in ready 2 story home located in the Kistler Mill community. Open floor plan with 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, boasting lots of storage and living space. Main floor with office space behind French doors and large open living area. Kitchen comes equipped with black stainless-steel appliances and newer dishwasher. On the second floor you will find a loft area flowing with natural light, spacious bedrooms, full bathroom with dual vanity, laundry room, and an extra-large owner's suite with walk-in closet. Fenced yard with firepit will make this the perfect retreat at the end of the of a long day. Beautiful community situated in sought-after Mooresville of Iredell County and only minutes away from downtown.

