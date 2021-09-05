MOVE IN READY! Cul de sac home on 1 acre in small amazing neighborhood! 3 bed/2 full bath on main level and two LARGE bonus rooms and full bath upstairs. One with closet and plumbed for wet bar. Stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop and granite countertops! New HVAC 2019, new well pump 2018, new pressure tank 2018, professional painted interior 5/2021, refinished hardwood floors 2021, new toilets, new lighting fixtures. Owner's suite bath shower upgrade with tile and new shower door, all grout sanitized and cleaned in kitchen and all bathrooms, gutters and carpets professionally cleaned! The backyard oasis features irrigation, large 30 X 12 custom concrete and steel deck, water feature, fireplace, firepit, stone bar and a cool room under the deck to relax! Lots of storage inside and out! Large extended driveway makes room for several vehicles! Excellent location between Davidson and Downtown Mooresville! Close to Shopping, Restaurants & 77. Award Winning Mooresville Schools!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $570,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
“Gwen and I are extremely proud of him and happy for him that he has this amazing opportunity to fulfill a childhood dream of going into space.”
- Updated
CONCORD — Due to low vaccination rates and community spread of COVID-19, Cabarrus County announced the cancellation of the 2021 Cabarrus Count…
- Updated
A Concord woman was found dead by Cabarrus County Sheriff's deputies Monday during a welfare check, after she did not show up to work and couldn't be reached by phone.
- Updated
Charming ranch with partially finished basement situated on just over an acre! First floor features entry foyer, open layout, eat in kitchen w…
- Updated
These are results from Friday’s Week 3 games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune’…
We live in interesting times. A global pandemic rages on. Businesses can’t find workers, with some limiting hours, closing some days. Other bu…
- Updated
“Quite frankly, beds are scarce,” said Dr. Sid Fletcher, senior vice president and chief clinical officer for Novant Health. “We are running short on resources.”
The Independent Tribune gives its Week 3 ranking of the top six high school football teams in Cabarrus County:
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT — For the second time in two weeks, Mount Pleasant had less than three days to prepare for an opponent.
"The Rock" has spoken, and the Rock says his Alabama doppelganger is “way cooler” than him, just so the millions — and millions — of his fans know.