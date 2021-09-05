3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $570,000

MOVE IN READY! Cul de sac home on 1 acre in small amazing neighborhood! 3 bed/2 full bath on main level and two LARGE bonus rooms and full bath upstairs. One with closet and plumbed for wet bar. Stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop and granite countertops! New HVAC 2019, new well pump 2018, new pressure tank 2018, professional painted interior 5/2021, refinished hardwood floors 2021, new toilets, new lighting fixtures. Owner's suite bath shower upgrade with tile and new shower door, all grout sanitized and cleaned in kitchen and all bathrooms, gutters and carpets professionally cleaned! The backyard oasis features irrigation, large 30 X 12 custom concrete and steel deck, water feature, fireplace, firepit, stone bar and a cool room under the deck to relax! Lots of storage inside and out! Large extended driveway makes room for several vehicles! Excellent location between Davidson and Downtown Mooresville! Close to Shopping, Restaurants & 77. Award Winning Mooresville Schools!