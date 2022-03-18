 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $695,000

Endless possibilities! Two homes nestled on over 4 acres with 1800 sq. ft. shop. Country living with convenient access to shopping, the Town of Mooresville and the Town of Davidson. Potential for income property with one of the homes. Large lot between the homes would be great for horses or a building lot.

