3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $706,750

The Caleb B Farmhouse elevation features luxury decorated exterior with lap, board and batten exterior with a rocking chair front porch to sit and enjoy on this estate size lot. Interior features primary bedroom and flex room on the main floor. The flooring is luxury vinyl plank on the main floor, tile, custom red oak stair treads leading to upstairs, upstairs hallway, bedrooms, theater room and bonus room are carpet. Custom interior fireplace and mantel in the open great room. Very open floor plan on the main floor with 5'1/4" colonial crown molding in main areas and 7 1/4" baseboards throughout the home. Kitchen features custom cabinetry with dovetail drawers bodies and soft close doors and drawers, luxury island.

