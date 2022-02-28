3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $175,000

Country Living at it's finest! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home sits on .69 acres and is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in a country setting. Located in Mt Pleasant off of Finger Road, this gorgeous home has all new flooring and carpets throughout. A large open kitchen with lots of newly painted cabinets and counter top space. You'll find a large pantry with plenty of shelving in the laundry area. Surrounded by trees but with an easy care yard. The large family room has a fabulous entertainment built-in for you to enjoy. Open Floor Plan offers a private owner suite with separate walk-in shower and garden tub.