Looking for a new house to be settled into by Christmas? You could call this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, open split plan home yours. This cozy ranch is nestled on a large .644 acre lot in the heart of Mount Pleasant and features a living room with a vaulted ceiling, a kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar, wainscoting in the dining area, as well as a large laundry room with a walk-in pantry. The spacious primary bedroom boasts a tray ceiling, with can lighting and an ensuite bathroom, with ample closet space. All bedrooms are equipped with ceiling fans. Relax on the covered front porch or grill out back on the deck while entertaining. You are minutes from dining, shopping and schools and very conveniently located to Hwy 49 and Hwy 73. Don't miss this one and schedule your appointment to view it today!
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $324,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: After surviving stroke, 16-year-old McDowell is truly a Mount Pleasant miracle
MOUNT PLEASANT — Tylin McDowell is a miracle — a 6-foot-3, 230-pound miracle.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Barbee ready to leave basketball, create own path among Mount Pleasant’s AD giants
MOUNT PLEASANT — Jody Barbee already knows what it’s like to walk in the footsteps of legends.
A pilot and meteorologist with the WBTV news station in Charlotte died in a helicopter crash around noon Tuesday in Charlotte, off Interstate …
Results from the Tuesday basketball games involving high school teams in Cabarrus County:
Cheerwine fanatics across North Carolina and beyond are on the hunt for rare old bottles, signage and merchandise.
CONCORD – Li’Ara Batts has been an all-conference player for the past two seasons for the Jay M. Robinson girls basketball team.
A Concord resident is stirring up the holiday competitive baking scene for a second year in a row.
In the spirit of the holidays, we’ll have no rant today – if you will, it is “a kinder and gentler” Friday Five.
Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki announced the following personnel appointments today. They were approved by our Board …
CONCORD — Red Bull North America Inc. and RRB Beverage Operations Inc. are increasing their investments in the beverage manufacturing campus t…