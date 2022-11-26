3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $324,900

Looking for a new house to be settled into by Christmas? You could call this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, open split plan home yours. This cozy ranch is nestled on a large .644 acre lot in the heart of Mount Pleasant and features a living room with a vaulted ceiling, a kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar, wainscoting in the dining area, as well as a large laundry room with a walk-in pantry. The spacious primary bedroom boasts a tray ceiling, with can lighting and an ensuite bathroom, with ample closet space. All bedrooms are equipped with ceiling fans. Relax on the covered front porch or grill out back on the deck while entertaining. You are minutes from dining, shopping and schools and very conveniently located to Hwy 49 and Hwy 73. Don't miss this one and schedule your appointment to view it today!