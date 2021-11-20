3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $338,900

Beautiful new construction home in downtown Mt Pleasant. We really like this new floor plan! Has partially finished basement that comes with a Lifetime DryPro Warrant, it is pre-plumbed for a bath and additional laundry to easily make a separate living quarters or whatever you choose! Enjoy small town life while staying close to all Charlotte has to offer. Boutique restaurants & shops are all with in walking distance of the cute nine home community. This home sits on a lot that is wooded behind & beside with mature trees providing additional privacy. Granite counter tops throughout, with luxury vinyl plank floors, and carpets in the bedrooms. 3 piece stainless steel appliance package, all add up to make this an amazing home. Love the view from the back deck!! Back on market no fault of seller.