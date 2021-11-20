Beautiful new construction home in downtown Mt Pleasant. We really like this new floor plan! Has partially finished basement that comes with a Lifetime DryPro Warrant, it is pre-plumbed for a bath and additional laundry to easily make a separate living quarters or whatever you choose! Enjoy small town life while staying close to all Charlotte has to offer. Boutique restaurants & shops are all with in walking distance of the cute nine home community. This home sits on a lot that is wooded behind & beside with mature trees providing additional privacy. Granite counter tops throughout, with luxury vinyl plank floors, and carpets in the bedrooms. 3 piece stainless steel appliance package, all add up to make this an amazing home. Love the view from the back deck!! Back on market no fault of seller.
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $338,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Nov. 16—RALEIGH — Teachers and other state employees have been waiting years for significant raises across the board. Here's what the compromise state budget — which Republican lawmakers released Monday and which Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he would sign — says about raises. Teacher raises Public school teachers would receive an average of 5% raises over the next two years. That breaks ...
- Updated
Harrisburg finally has a designated space for the community to play cricket. Read where.
- Updated
Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent John Kopicki recently announced several personnel appointments approved by the Cabarrus County Board of…
“Christmas in the City” has come to town once again. This will be the eighth year of the production.
- Updated
Allegiant's new flight to Melbourne, Fla. from Concord took off Thursday morning.
- Updated
The City of Kannapolis announced its holiday celebration events.
- Updated
It appears I must put away my dream of a new Jeep Gladiator, crank up my ragged old truck and drive it into town for that overdue inspection b…
Mooresville High School sent students home at 9 a.m. Wednesday due to an apparent suicide of a student on campus.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Concord soccer season ends in Hickory, but fond memories of 2021 will live forever
- Updated
HICKORY – In the end, even though their hearts were broken, even though their season had come to a dramatic end, the members of the Concord bo…
- Updated
INDIAN TRAIL – The Cabarrus Warriors will be playing for a state championship in football next week.