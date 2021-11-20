 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $338,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $338,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $338,900

Beautiful new construction home in downtown Mt Pleasant. We really like this new floor plan! Has partially finished basement that comes with a Lifetime DryPro Warrant, it is pre-plumbed for a bath and additional laundry to easily make a separate living quarters or whatever you choose! Enjoy small town life while staying close to all Charlotte has to offer. Boutique restaurants & shops are all with in walking distance of the cute nine home community. This home sits on a lot that is wooded behind & beside with mature trees providing additional privacy. Granite counter tops throughout, with luxury vinyl plank floors, and carpets in the bedrooms. 3 piece stainless steel appliance package, all add up to make this an amazing home. Love the view from the back deck!! Back on market no fault of seller.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Are you a teacher or state employee? Here's how much of a raise you'd get in NC budget

  • Updated

Nov. 16—RALEIGH — Teachers and other state employees have been waiting years for significant raises across the board. Here's what the compromise state budget — which Republican lawmakers released Monday and which Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he would sign — says about raises. Teacher raises Public school teachers would receive an average of 5% raises over the next two years. That breaks ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts