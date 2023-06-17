PRICE REDUCED ON THIS GREAT ONE LEVEL NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 BEDROOM HOME! Agent-owned property and agent is ready to deal! Come and see this lovely new construction home located in desirable Mt. Pleasant school district and convenient to Highway 49. Plenty of natural light highlights cool gray tones creating a clean, calming, and modern appearance. Kitchen and breakfast nook feature detailed wainscotting on wall and beautiful dark granite counters. Owner's suite with spacious walk-in closet and adjoining private bath has a unique shiplap wall. Two additional good-sized bedrooms make this home very livable. Equipped with a two-car garage, a huge walk-in crawl space and an attic with pull-down stairs, you'll have ample storage space. Sizable lot (.43 acre) extends to Highway 49 with NO HOA. There's room for a garden, fire pit or whatever you may need. Amazing back deck off kitchen and adorable front porch add to the the list of features this home offers. All offers will be considered.