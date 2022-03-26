 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $375,000

Rare new construction ranch home on a large lot in a fantastic location. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, slow close cabinets, granite counter tops and kitchen appliances included. Hurry before this one is gone.

