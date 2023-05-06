Come and see this lovely new construction 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in desirable Mt. Pleasant school district and convenient to Highway 49. This home boasts plenty of natural light that highlights the cool gray tonescreating a clean, calming, and modern appearance. Kitchen and breakfast nook features detailed wainscotting on wall and beautiful dark granite counters. Owner's suite with spacious walk in closet and adjoining private bath has a unique shiplap wall. Two additional good-sized bedrooms make this home very livable. Equipped with a two-car garage, a huge walk-in crawl space and an attic with pull-down stairs, you'll have ample storage space. Amazing back deck off kitchen and adorable front porch add to the the list of great features this home offers. Listing agent is owner.