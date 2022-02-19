3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $399,000

Almost 5 acres of land in Mount Pleasant. Close enough to all the entertainment of Mount Pleasant, but far enough away to have all the peace and quiet you could ask for. This house offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. It has a huge back deck to entertain and enjoy summer cook outs or maybe to sit and watch the deer play. The house was built in 2017 so it is like new. It is also in the covenant Mount Pleasant school district. The second floor is a blank canvas with the subfloor and is plumb for a bathroom. You can turn this into to and awesome flex space.