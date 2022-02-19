Almost 5 acres of land in Mount Pleasant. Close enough to all the entertainment of Mount Pleasant, but far enough away to have all the peace and quiet you could ask for. This house offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. It has a huge back deck to entertain and enjoy summer cook outs or maybe to sit and watch the deer play. The house was built in 2017 so it is like new. It is also in the covenant Mount Pleasant school district. The second floor is a blank canvas with the subfloor and is plumb for a bathroom. You can turn this into to and awesome flex space.
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A burglary suspect died after being shot by a Concord police officer early Sunday at Modern Nissan, according to a news release from the Conco…
CONCORD — As a boy, Jonathan Marshall often pedaled his bike on the levee near Galveston Bay. He rode up and down the crushed oyster shell pat…
The People’s Champ: Crayton has one goal: Win third straight wrestling title for the adoring fans of Mount Pleasant
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT – The whole town of Mount Pleasant won’t be at the Greensboro Coliseum these next three days.
- Updated
Some smaller subdivisions are headed for Hickory Ride Road.
Police said they initially suspected she had been abducted by her noncustodial parents.
Last fall I told you how much I loved that time of the year – football, great weather, baseball (how about them Braves!) and lot of fun things…
Undaunted: Defending state champ? Division I commit? Doesn’t matter. Central's Jackson Baglio welcomes pressure
CONCORD — Jackson Baglio has spent previous years in high school as a member of the Central Cabarrus cross country team.
- Updated
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper encourages schools and local governments to end their mask mandates.
- Updated
Call them the “Final 24.”
- Updated
He is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center under no bond.