All Brick Ranch Basement on Large landscaped lot in Beautiful Mount Pleasant, NC. All your needs on one level. Large bedrooms with big closets, private primary bedroom with lots of closet space and private bath. It has a huge front room that serves as a Formal Living AND Dining Room so guests may come in and be comfortable without moving all thru the house. Large comfortable Den in the back off the kitchen has a fireplace. There are nooks with built-in displays for your special possessions, The kitchen has all new stainless appliances and walk- in pantry, breakfast area and easy access to the carport thru the mud room. The office has it's own exterior entrance from the carport and has wonderful library shelves. Lots of Closet Space! Front porch is private and cozy with stone floors and overlooks the pretty yard. THEN THERE is a BASEMENT! Room for all those Special Things! A large Recreation room, another fireplace, Walk out door to the back yard and mechanical room w/storage.
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $405,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Patrons will now be able to take their alcoholic beverages and walk outdoors in Kannapolis' new West Avenue District.
- Updated
"She was an angel sent from God, and she was always helping others. The rescue world will not be the same without her." Friends and colleagues remember Judy Poler.
It looks like Kannapolis is becoming a party town. This week the City Council approved creating a social district that will allow visitors to …
A family is in mourning after a woman was found dead last week and her sister was charged with killing her.
Week 7 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus…
- Updated
Leaving a legacy is what many people hope to do for their children. Most people leave only memories and material possessions for them. Few act…
- Updated
SALISBURY — A Rowan County officer was assaulted while attempting to assist two people who appeared to be disabled from narcotics, according t…
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT – The Cream of Cabarrus fifth-ranked Mount Pleasant Tigers continued their fast start to conference play, blanking South Stanly…
10-year-old Virginia girl who died of COVID had been assigned to walk sick students to school nurse's office, mom says
- Updated
A Suffolk child who died of COVID served as class "nurse," her mother wrote, walking all the sick children to the clinic.
- Updated
Family and friends are mourning a 17-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother who died in a collision at a dark, rural intersection south of Monroe on Saturday night. Alexandra Ruiz Diaz and her brother, Luis Miguel Geronimo Diaz, were killed in the wreck, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised several thousand dollars for their funerals before an anonymous donor on Tuesday paid for the ...