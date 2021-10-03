3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $405,000

All Brick Ranch Basement on Large landscaped lot in Beautiful Mount Pleasant, NC. All your needs on one level. Large bedrooms with big closets, private primary bedroom with lots of closet space and private bath. It has a huge front room that serves as a Formal Living AND Dining Room so guests may come in and be comfortable without moving all thru the house. Large comfortable Den in the back off the kitchen has a fireplace. There are nooks with built-in displays for your special possessions, The kitchen has all new stainless appliances and walk- in pantry, breakfast area and easy access to the carport thru the mud room. The office has it's own exterior entrance from the carport and has wonderful library shelves. Lots of Closet Space! Front porch is private and cozy with stone floors and overlooks the pretty yard. THEN THERE is a BASEMENT! Room for all those Special Things! A large Recreation room, another fireplace, Walk out door to the back yard and mechanical room w/storage.