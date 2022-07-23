3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $449,999

Why wait to build? This brand new construction home is ready to go! No details were overlooked in this beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath home situated in the heart of Mt. Pleasant. The stunning kitchen features granite countertops, SS appliances, large pantry, bar area for extra seating, beautiful custom cabinets with black hardware. Farmhouse light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. Laminate wood flooring throughout home. Laundry room features a washing sink with large granite countertop, custom cabinets & laundry shoot! Large dining area flows well with the living room making it perfect for entertaining. Oversized primary bedroom features 2 large walk in closets & laundry shoot! Primary bath has a separate shower & tub with dual granite vanity. Secondary bedrooms are great size. Large walk in attic space for extra storage could be finished if desired. 2 car garage with storage room. Mt. Pleasant schools! Too many extras to list, schedule your appointment today before it's gone!