3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $69,999

INVESTMENT / DEVELOPER OPPORTUNITY! Investment property with 1.26 acres is located right neat the new Food Lion Shopping center. The single family property is located on a high traffic count, signaled intersection. Great potential for residential or commercial! Sellers have not lived in home for several years and home is being sold AS-IS. Bring your builder or developer and make this property your new dream home or commercial property! Priced to sell fast

