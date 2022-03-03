wonderful opportunity. either remodel or tear out and build our dream home. Road turns to gravel just before property. With 1 acre up on a little hill, not far from town. Very private and quiet location. Bank owned and being sold is. No Repairs will be made by seller. All offers must be in writing and proof of funds included.
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $72,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cars, traffic and road construction are always hot topics and we got a few updates and a comment or two this week.
- Updated
Downtown Concord made HGTV’s list of the 30 Most Charming Small-Town Downtowns in America. The popular home improvement and real estate TV net…
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Vikings vanquish another playoff foe by at least 40 points to advance to quarterfinals
- Updated
CONCORD – If timing is everything, the Central Cabarrus boys basketball team had nothing to worry about Saturday.
- Updated
CONCORD – The Central Cabarrus Vikings are headed to the Class 3A boys basketball semifinals after Jaiden Thompson’s career-best 37 points led…
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Winning their way, the hard way, made the Eagles’ state championship more rewarding
- Updated
WINGATE – Of course it had to come down to overtime.
- Updated
CONCORD – Results from Saturday’s state playoff games involving high school basketball teams from Cabarrus County:
- Updated
ALBEMARLE — The contractor who was working on an $844,000 project to replace a bridge on Bethany Road over Town Creek in Stanly County has bee…
- Updated
Concord Police say the suspect headed toward the Parkway Station Apartments following the shooting.
- Updated
The city of Concord Water Resources Department has two scheduled road closures for the week of Feb. 27. During the closures, access for local …
- Updated
CONCORD – Results from Tuesday’s state playoff games involving high school basketball teams from Cabarrus County: