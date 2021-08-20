Custom Built Full Brick home nestled on 16 Acres! SOLAR PANEL FIELD! Custom storage for boat, truck and tractor, attached 2 car garage with access to a second living quarters. Enjoy watching the dogs run inside the fenced back yard from your screened in patio or open back deck. Use the walk in attic for storage or finish it for extra living space. Use the basement for storage, workshop or gym or finish it for added living space. HVAC has 3 zones. The solar field installed in 2018 and is in addition to the hot water solar panels located on the front of the home. Add a battery pack and live completely off grid! Home is wired for a generator. 2 of the property lines are bordered by the creek and creek branch. The foundation is there for an electric fence for your goats or other large family pets. Zoning allows for horses. Property can be subdivided into at least 4 properties. Two points of access from the home to main roads. Loaded with upgrades! Close to Albemarle, Concord, and Locust.
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $735,000
