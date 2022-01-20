 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $79,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $79,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $79,900

wonderful opportunity. either remodel or tear out and build our dream home. Road turns to gravel just before property. With 1 acre up on a little hill, not far from town. Very private and quiet location. Bank owned and being sold is. No Repairs will be made by seller. All offers must be in writing and proof of funds included.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts