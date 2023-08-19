Beautiful, new construction ranch sitting on .51 acres in the sought after neighborhood of Kanter Woods. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the family room/dining room, as well as the master bedroom! Luxury Vinyl Plank floors in the living areas and carpets in the bedrooms. Beautiful open kitchen and bathrooms featuring granite countertops. Sit on the back deck and enjoy the peaceful backyard! One of the only new construction homes available in Oakboro. No HOA. Enjoy a brand new home and small town living! Showings start 8/17/23.