WELCOME to a beautiful ranch style home in the upcoming town of Oakboro! This charming home is offering high quality finishes throughout the entire home! Take in the open concept living room with oversized windows and soaring ceilings! Fully bricked home with two car garage! Over an acre of land! Home is equipped with all stainless-steel appliances. Large primary bedroom with spacious walk-in closet. Master Bathroom comes with his and her sinks as well as tiled walk-in shower with glass door! Entire home comes with granite counter tops! This home has a beautiful deck that oversee the backyard making it great for outdoor events! Neighborhood has NO HOA! Please don't miss out on the opportunity to own this beautiful home! All offers will be considered.