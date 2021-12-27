3 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $182,777

Spacious and Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large kitchen and large dining area. Nice location near Rockwell's Public Library back off the main road. HVAC and ductwork new 2017, city water/sewer and per previous owner several updates were made. This home has a large fenced back yard with room for a garden or play area. You are sure to enjoy the private covered porch just off the Kitchen. Call for your appointment today!